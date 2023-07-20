Will govt lend an ear to kids under Chandy’s cochlear implant scheme?

Umpteen welfare initiatives of Kerala’s former chief minister Oommen Chandy included 'Sruthitharangam', a scheme to provide free cochlear implants to children from poor families.

Over 1,000 children have so far benefited from the scheme that was initiated by Chandy in 2012 after he came across frequent cases of children suffering from deafness. But, hardly a month before his death on Tuesday, the populist leader expressed his concerns over the suspected attempts to sabotage the scheme.

"Sruthitharangam was one of the most heart-warming and satisfactory initiatives in my political career. But, the current state government is trying to sabotage it by denying financial assistance for repairing the worn-out implants, which would require Rs 4 lakh for each child. The children who started dreaming of a new bigger world after getting the implants should not be made to suffer again," Chandy said in a post on June 15, even as he was battling throat cancer in a Bengaluru hospital.

Though state health department principal secretary Mohammed Hanish told DH that the state government recently sanctioned Rs 59 lakhs for the project, the families of the affected children are still in the dark.

According to the Cochlear Implantees Association and Charitable Society (CIACS), though nearly 1,300 children have so far received cochlear implants under the scheme, implants of at least 37 children have become defunct and that of 360 needed urgent maintenance.

Mohammed Hanish said the scheme that was earlier handled by the Social Security Mission under the Social Justice Department was recently handed over to the State Health Agency under the health department. “Of late, the government sanctioned Rs 59 lakh for activities including upgradation of the implants, " he added.

However, CIACS president Navas Idathinnayil said they had received no information regarding the sanctioning of funds. “The requests of affected children’s families for financial assistance were pending with the government. Adding to the woes of the children, some of the companies that provided the implant have also stopped production of the device and its components,” he said.

It was in 2012 that Chandy, who was the then Chief Minister, launched the scheme. He used to get frequent requests from parents of children with hearing loss, seeking assistance for cochlear implants. The implant used to cost around Rs 10 lakh. This prompted him to initiate the scheme. Children up to the age of five from poor families, with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh, are eligible for free cochlear implants under the scheme.