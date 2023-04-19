Will move my household to Vizag in September: Andhra CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy has stated that he would shift to Visakhapatnam along with his household in September, while reiterating his government's commitment to decentralized development of the state.

Jagan's capital shift from Amaravati has been on hold since 2020, with the proposed move to Vizag facing legal hurdles. The Amaravati development and Andhra Pradesh capital city matter, which was challenged in the AP high court, is before the Supreme Court.

“Vizag is not only the largest but a city acceptable for everyone in the state. As part of our administration decentralization, from this September, I will also set up my family-household in Vizag,” Reddy said on Wednesday, while addressing a public meeting after laying foundation for a port and other infrastructure, irrigation projects at Mulapeta in Uttarandhra region's Srikakulam district.

Visakhapatnam, or Vizag as it is popularly known, is the biggest city in AP and the nerve centre of Uttarandhra (north Andhra) region.

However, Reddy has been making such statements from time to time, in the past three years.

In January and March this year too, while speaking at the AP Global Investors Summit meetings, Reddy said he would move to the port city “in the months to come.”

Earlier, AP government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and state industries minister Gudivada Amarnath had indicated that the executive capital shift should take place by April.

The CM's latest statement on the subject now comes in April. Reiterating his government’s "commitment of changing the landscape of north coastal Andhra and ensuring tangible balanced regional development," Reddy told the meeting “that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in September.”