Will move my household to Vizag in Sept: Andhra CM

Will move my household to Vizag in September: Andhra CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Visakhapatnam, or Vizag as it is popularly known, is the biggest city in AP and the nerve centre of Uttarandhra (north Andhra) region

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 19 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 22:51 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy has stated that he would shift to Visakhapatnam along with his household in September, while reiterating his government's commitment to decentralized development of the state.

Jagan's capital shift from Amaravati has been on hold since 2020, with the proposed move to Vizag facing legal hurdles. The Amaravati development and Andhra Pradesh capital city matter, which was challenged in the AP high court, is before the Supreme Court.

“Vizag is not only the largest but a city acceptable for everyone in the state. As part of our administration decentralization, from this September, I will also set up my family-household in Vizag,” Reddy said on Wednesday, while addressing a public meeting after laying foundation for a port and other infrastructure, irrigation projects at Mulapeta in Uttarandhra region's Srikakulam district.

Read | Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI arrests Jagan's uncle Bhaskar Reddy

Visakhapatnam, or Vizag as it is popularly known, is the biggest city in AP and the nerve centre of Uttarandhra (north Andhra) region.

However, Reddy has been making such statements from time to time, in the past three years.

In January and March this year too, while speaking at the AP Global Investors Summit meetings, Reddy said he would move to the port city “in the months to come.”

Earlier, AP government advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and state industries minister Gudivada Amarnath had indicated that the executive capital shift should take place by April.

The CM's latest statement on the subject now comes in April. Reiterating his government’s "commitment of changing the landscape of north coastal Andhra and ensuring tangible balanced regional development," Reddy told the meeting “that he would be shifting to Visakhapatnam in September.”

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
Vizag
YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

 