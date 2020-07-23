Will new found love for Lord Murugan and targeting DMK help BJP?

“Vetrivel, Veeravel”, a slogan raised by devotees of Lord Murugan, now occupies prime space in the social media timelines of BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Lord Murugan, who is believed to have lived in his six abodes across the state, seems to be the new poster boy of the BJP, which is desperate to make inroads into the Southern state.

With less than a year to go for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the BJP that hardly has any base in the state is attempting to project itself as a major player and trying to take advantage of a controversy surrounding Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a song in praise of Lord Murugan.

A YouTube channel known as Karuppar Kootam released a video in which the anchor makes disparaging and controversial remarks against the devotional song, evoking condemnation from across the board. The anchor and his colleagues were arrested, and police are pursuing the case.

Add to BJP’s new-found love for Lord Murugan, its “ideological battle” with Dravidian legend E V R Periyar, who propagated the anti-god theory, that has now become shriller, a new target in C N Annadurai and portrayal of the DMK as “anti-Hindu.”

Incidentally, BJP’s alliance partner AIADMK is named after Annadurai.

Flaunting their Hindu identity, BJP leaders are going all out to milk the controversy over the devotional song by giving open calls to Hindus asking to unite to defeat forces that are inimical to the faith, which is first-of-a-kind in the state.

The party is also facing criticism that it was “appropriating” Tamils gods like Murugan to further its political interests.

The BJP has also taken the fight to the DMK’s doorsteps asking it to “clarify” its stand on the controversy surrounding Kandha Sashti Kavasam. No wonder the BJP is targeting DMK, which is at the forefront of vociferously opposing the policies of the Narendra Modi government, especially the measures that “weaken the federal structure” of the country.

As the BJP’s campaign projecting DMK as “anti-Hindu” gets sharper, the Dravidian party has also gone on the defensive mode by taking pains to explain that it was certainly not “anti-Hindu”.

“Religion does not matter in Tamil Nadu. If it had mattered, the Dravidian movement would have never flourished. Right from the beginning, people have distinguished between anti-god theory and spirituality and I can say that Tamils have a deep sense of spiritual belief than anyone in the country. But they do not vote on the basis of religion alone,” P Ramajayam, Assistant Professor, Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli, told DH.