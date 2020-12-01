Will play a role in 2021 assembly elections: Expelled DMk leader M K Alagiri

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Tuesday said he will “certainly play” a role in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due in 2021, even as he continued to remain ambivalent on launching his own political party ahead of the crucial polls.

He also dismissed reports that he and his son Durai Dayanidhi were getting “important roles” in the DMK, which expelled him in 2014. The former Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister said he would consult his supporters before taking a decision on his future political plans.

“You will know that as days progress. I will consult my supporters before making any good decision. I will certainly play a role in this (assembly) elections,” Alagiri told reporters in Madurai, the city he lorded over for two decades when he controlled the DMK in southern Tamil Nadu districts.

He was responding to a question on whether he would launch his own political party before the elections.

Alagiri’s comments come weeks after reports emerged that he was planning to launch his own political party and align with the BJP to face the 2021 elections. It was also speculated that the former DMK strongman would meet Union Home Minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah when he visited Chennai last month. However, Alagiri had dismissed the speculation as “baseless”.

“These are all rumours. You people are talking only about rumours,” Alagiri said when asked about him and his son might get “important roles” in the DMK. “There were talks that I was going to meet Amit Shah. Did I meet him?” he asked.

Alagiri, who was expelled from the DMK in 2014 by none other than his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi, is attempting a political comeback as elections near. The 69-year-old politician, who once wielded tremendous influence in the DMK in southern districts, has been in political hibernation since 2014.

His attempts to patch-up with his younger brother and DMK President M K Stalin, especially after Karunanidhi’s death in 2018, failed to yield any results.