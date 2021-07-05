Will quit politics if allegations are true: Sudhakaran

Will quit politics if fund misappropriation allegations found true: Kerala Congress president

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau initiated a quick verification into a petition alleging the misappropriation of party funds

DHNS 
DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 05 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 22:20 ist
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and MP K Sudhakaran. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president in Kerala K Sudhakaran alleged that a vigilance enquiry against him was a politically motivated one by the left front government.

He told reporters that he would quit politics if the allegation against him were proved.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau initiated a quick verification into a petition alleging the misappropriation of party funds.

Sudhakaran said that the probe was based on a petition filed by a person who was expelled from the Congress party earlier.

Apart from a series of allegations of fund misappropriation, the petitioner also alleged that Sudhakaran constructed a house worth Rs. 6 crore and purchased many vehicles using the illegal wealth.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K Sudhakaran
Kerala
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race, evolution and the science of human origins

Race, evolution and the science of human origins

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie sets fans abuzz

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 