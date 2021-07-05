Will quit politics if fund misappropriation allegations found true: Kerala Congress president

Congress president in Kerala K Sudhakaran alleged that a vigilance enquiry against him was a politically motivated one by the left front government.

He told reporters that he would quit politics if the allegation against him were proved.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau initiated a quick verification into a petition alleging the misappropriation of party funds.

Sudhakaran said that the probe was based on a petition filed by a person who was expelled from the Congress party earlier.

Apart from a series of allegations of fund misappropriation, the petitioner also alleged that Sudhakaran constructed a house worth Rs. 6 crore and purchased many vehicles using the illegal wealth.