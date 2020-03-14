Will Rajinikanth remain an ever-reluctant politician?

A recent half-hour speech delivered by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, where he outlined his “political vision” for Tamil Nadu, left many confused about what his actual intent was. But a close reading of his statements shows that Rajini could actually be preparing the ground for his eventual exit from politics proper i.e. launching a party and fighting elections, say analysts.

The superstar in his speech had admitted that taking on DMK and AIADMK was tough given their strength. He called on the people to launch a movement and make a “resurgence towards change” visible to him. This would be the “pre-condition” for him launching a political party, he said.

While Rajinikanth’s continued ambivalence is a dampener for millions of his fans, his reluctance will be music to DMK and AIADMK, the two parties that have held power in Tamil Nadu alternatively since 1967. His decision will leave them relieved since they would not have to fight a new player.

Rajinikanth has been teasing the people of Tamil Nadu, especially his die-hard fans, about his political entry for the past few decades. He ended the “will he, won’t he” suspense on the last day of 2017 when he said his political plunge was certain in 2021 when Assembly elections are due in the state. But, the recent press conference, which was expected to throw further light on his political plans, has only raised questions about his intentions of staying in the game at all, commentators felt.

Political watchers say Rajinikanth’s latest utterances might be due to his realisation that he can’t galvanise people any more and herald a change in the state. Also, the situation has altered in the state since 2017, when he decided to take a political plunge – the DMK has proved its mettle by putting up an impressive show in Lok Sabha polls and the AIADMK by keeping its government afloat for nearly four years, they said. They also said that with his decision to put the ball in the people’s court as far as his political launch goes, he has displayed a “lack of confidence”.

“It is like running away from the field even before the battle has begun. His speech has exposed his fear...This is just a decent way of stepping out,” Prof Ramu Manivannan, Head of Department, Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras, told DH.

What seems to have missed Rajinikanth’s mind is that it is the duty and responsibility of the leader or commander to mobilise people to herald a change, be it political or social rather than passing the buck, a commentator who has been defending the superstar until recently said.

Further his stand that he won’t be chief minister even if his party comes to power is highly problematic in a state like Tamil Nadu obsessed with personality-driven politics. Rajinikanth’s other ideas like only having necessary party posts and 100 per cent representation to youngsters and deserving candidates might look good on paper but maybe quite impossible to implement on the ground, that too in just about a year as elections are due in May 2021.

Senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh, who has been covering Tamil Nadu since the late 1970s, said the recent statements not just signify Rajinikanth’s decision to “sign off” from politics but allow the Dravidian majors to get ready for a two-way fight.

“Both DMK and AIADMK can relax now. If Rajinikanth doesn’t enter politics the fight will primarily be between them though there may be new players in the field,” he said.

People of Tamil Nadu liked leaders who are “bold” and can take their political opponents “head-on” – like J Jayalalithaa did – even if the boldness bordered on arrogance. His “indecisiveness” would work against him, Singh added.

Political commentator Kolahala Srenivaas, until recently was defending the actor for his controversial comments, felt Rajinikanth was confused. “It is he (Rajinikanth) who needs to create the ground for the movement or resurgence he is talking about,” he told DH.

Perhaps it is time to ask whether Rajinikanth will remain the ever-reluctant politician.