Will save AIADMK and establish party rule in TN: Sasikala

As the current AIADMK leadership continues to cold-shoulder her, ousted interim general secretary V K Sasikala on Monday renewed her bid to take over the party by taking a vow to “save” the outfit and establish the “people’s rule” of M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

In a two-page statement, Sasikala spoke about the “rousing reception” she received from her supporters during her spiritual tour to southern districts over the weekend and thanked them for their love towards her and the AIADMK.

Sasikala, who wants to play a major role in uniting the factions of the AIADMK, has been appealing to the party’s coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, though indirectly, to “strengthen the party” by reinducting her and nephew T T V Dhinakaran.

Despite her continued appeal, the OPS-EPS refuse to accommodate Sasikala and sack people who meet her – the AIADMK on March 5 expelled O Raja, brother of Panneerselvam, for holding discussions with the ousted interim general secretary.

Though OPS is not averse to doing business with Sasikala and Dhinakaran, he continues to give mixed signals. Days before signing the marching orders of his brother Raja, Panneerselvam had received a resolution from the Theni district unit recommending induction of Sasikala and Dhinakaran into the AIADMK.

“I saw Thalaivar (MGR) and Amma (Jayalalithaa) in everyone’s eyes. I am able to understand your expectations and desires. Everyone wants the party to be saved and I vow that I will spend the rest of my lifetime towards the betterment of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Sasikala said.

She said the AIADMK will march towards victory by following the footsteps of MGR and Jayalalithaa despite all odds. “Don’t worry. We will save the party and install the people’s government of MGR and Jayalalithaa, who said she was of the people and for the people of Tamil Nadu,” Sasikala said.

As the all-powerful friend of late J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala had controlled the AIADMK from the sidelines for decades but is now locked in an intense battle with her one-time lieutenants for political survival. EPS, who was thrust into the Chief Minister’s chair by her in 2017, is opposed to her entry into the party.

