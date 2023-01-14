'Will send terrorist to kill Ravi': DMK leader's comment sparks row

After Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi address to the state Assembly set forth a tussle between him and the state Chief Minister M K Stalin, a DMK spokesperson's remarks on the Governor has sparked a controversy.

According to an India Today report, DMK's Sivaji Krishnamurthy, in a meeting said, "Had he (Ravi) read the speech properly, I would have placed flowers on his feet and thanked him with folded hands. But don’t I have the right to slap him with a slipper if he denies to say Ambedkar’s name? If you deny saying his name, you go to Kashmir. We’ll send a terrorist to shoot and kill you”.

Also Read: Governor went against Constitution & Assembly rules: TN to President

Krishnamurthy's remarks came shortly after the Governor's address to the state Assembly on January 9, in which Ravi altered the address prepared by the state government.

The tussle in the Assembly quickly turned heated, with "#GetOutRavi" started trending on social media, even as many called for ousting the Governor.

A resolution was later moved by CM Stalin, which has been cited as 'disrespectful and amateurish' by the Tamil Nadu BJP, who came for the Governor's support.

State BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy slammed Krishnamurthy for his remarks and sought his arrest under the Goondas Act.

“The police have to investigate what terrorist link DMK has, because he in the speech has said we will send the Governor to Kashmir and will send terrorist to Kashmir. We means who? Not only Sivaji Krishnamurthy spoke in such a filthy language, I think these things are being done with the blessings of CM MK Stalin, instigation of DMK Chief that they're speaking,” Thirupathy said.