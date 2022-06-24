Will women be the unravelling of Kerala’s political fabric?

Over the years, Kerala’s political panorama has been agitated by unassuming women who have triggered controversies. The latest in the series are UAE consulate smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh, and solar case accused Saritha S Nair.

Both the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front, and the opposition of Congress-led United Democratic Front have been giving due weightage to the allegations raised by these women for political gains, even though the two have often made contradictory statements.

After Suresh raised allegations of smuggling and favouritism against the Chief Minister and his family, the UDF launched massive protests against Pinarayi across the state.

Now, with solar case accused Saritha S Nair, who is also an accused in a series of cheating cases, making counter allegations, Pinarayi and the LDF camp has had a breather.

Nair, in a statement, alleged that Suresh was making allegations against Pinarayi as part of political conspiracy hatched by a bigger group that includes former MLA P C George. A few telephonic conversations between Nair and George were also leaked out in a bid to substantiate Nair’s defence for the Chief Minister.

The solar scam, involving Nair, surfaced in 2013 when the Congress led the government, and the CPM had alleged there was a nexus between a few Congress leaders and Nair. Later, when the CPM came to power, a rape case was even registered against former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy.

Meanwhile, a woman linked to a fake antique dealer has also caused embarrassment to the CPM government in Kerala. Malayali NRI Anitha Pulleyil, who has links with Kochi-based fake antique dealer Monson Mavungal who duped a lot of people, attended the recent NRI meet, Loka Kerala Sabha, organised by the Kerala government.

The participation was restricted to invited Malayali NRIs; hence, Pulleyil's participation triggered allegations of ties with the CPM. An enquiry concluded that some staff facilitated her entry, but she did not enter the main venue, only the open forums associated with it.