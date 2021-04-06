'Will work with govt to free TN temples from control'

Will work with new govt to free Tamil Nadu temples from state control: Sadhguru

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Apr 06 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 18:23 ist
Isha Foundation founder and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Credit: DH Photo

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said on Tuesday no matter which party comes to power, he will work with them to free TN temples from state control in the next five years.

Responding to a question on his 'FreeTNTemples movement' launched last month, Jaggi Vasudev, after casting his vote, claimed approximately 3.5 crore people have expressed their support for the movement.

Urging people to participate in elections which he termed as 'dance of democracy', he said "election is not one more holiday for you and exercise votes with utmost responsibility." 

Tamil Nadu
Sadhguru
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Temples

