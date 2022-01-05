With 4,824 infections, Tamil Nadu records sharp surge in new Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported a massive spike in daily cases with 4,824 persons testing positive for Covid-19 in a day, over 40 per cent higher than Tuesday’s figure, even as the government tightened the restriction by imposing a night lockdown to curb the further spread.

The day also saw the Health Department declaring that Omicron was the “dominant variant” in the state pushing Delta, which led to the second wave of Covid-19 infections, to the second spot. However, the only solace was Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan’s statement that none of the over 100 Omicron patients in the state so far needed oxygen support and that the infection was mild.

Over half of Wednesday’s patients – 2,481 – are from the capital city of Chennai which has been almost doubling the cases for the past few days, even as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) asked people with symptoms to get tested immediately at any of the 140 Urban Primary Health Centres which have facilities to conduct RT-PCR tests.

With the cases increasing rapidly, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a night lockdown from 10 pm to 5 am during weekdays and a slew of restrictions, including a full-day lockdown on January 9 (Sunday). The restrictions, the government said, was the need of the hour to control the spread of the Covid-19, especially the Omicron variant.

As many as 4,824 persons tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday from 1,17,382 persons whose samples were collected, and nine deaths were reported. While Chennai reported 2,481 cases, up from 1,489 on Tuesday, neighbouring Chengalpattu stood second with 596 fresh cases.

As of Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the state stood at 2.6 per cent and the active cases as of Wednesday stood at 16,577, including those under home isolation.

Radhakrishnan said as per the latest genomic sequencing report, Omicron was the “dominant variant” in the state with 65 per cent of the patient being infected with Omicron and only the remaining 35 per cent with Delta. While asking people not to panic, the Health Secretary stressed the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks and washing hands at regular intervals.

The hospital beds situation was under control, officials said. Of the 74,450 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients in the state, only 4,315 was occupied of which 1,994 are oxygen-supported, 1,913 normal beds and 408 ICU beds.

