With coronavirus cases nearing 10,000, Andhra Pradesh to screen all families for early detection of infection

The Andhra Pradesh government is going for a comprehensive screening, to be completed in 90 days, of all the households for Covid-19.

For collecting samples for tests wherever there is a suspicion, the state intends to make use of the 104 ambulance services, especially in rural areas with lesser health care facilities.

In the process, the Jaganmohan Reddy government also wants to identify people with BP, Diabetes like ailments and provide necessary medical support. The medical history of all screened patients would be fed into their QR coded, chip-based health cards.

Positive cases in Andhra Pradesh are adding in worrying numbers – above 400 every day for the past few days. The state has, as of Monday morning, a total of 9372 infections, out of which 4826 are active. AP has so far recorded 111 Covid-19 related deaths.

In this backdrop, Chief Minister Reddy held a review meeting on Monday to evolve a plan to contain the Covid-19 spread. He instructed health officials to ensure screening of every family in the state within 90 days and conduct tests wherever necessary.

The state with 53.4 million population has till Sunday conducted 6,76,828 tests, with an average of 12,675 tests per million people – one of the highest in the country.

The screening now is meant to be carried at-least once every month in all villages with one 104 ambulance assigned for every mandal, assisted by the respective local health workers.

Reddy ordered that more awareness should be created about Covid-19 to help remove the stigma from people’s minds. “The procedure as in what to do and whom to approach in case of any doubt of Covid-19 should be displayed at all village secretariats. Such hoardings should be erected in areas with more cases.”

“With the onset of monsoon, the health department should be prepared to meet any contingency,” the CM said.