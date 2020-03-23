With six more cases Telangana COVID-19 tally at 33; Includes second case of primary contact infection

Telangana has on Monday reported six more positive COVID-19 cases. This makes the total cases in the state 33.

Among the fresh cases, P30 is a 23 years male student, resident of Karimnagar without any travel history. He was found to be in contact with the Indonesian preachers who stayed in a Karimnagar mosque for two days and carried out religious activities in the town. All 10 Indonesians had tested positive and are undergoing treatment in the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

P30 is the second case of primary contact infection in the state.

Health minister Etela Rajender informed 97 suspects as undergoing tests.

Rajender cautioned the public flouting quarantine or lockdown rules to be aware of the Italy situation.

The minister asked some Covid-19 patients to, “to behave like patients instead of complaining and demanding facilities when the health machinery is trying its best to keep them in good condition.”

On Monday, the first day of a seven-day lockdown, the state DGP Mahender Reddy and chief secretary Somesh Kumar announced additional restrictions like no public movement from 7 PM to 6 AM except in emergency.

Residents should procure essential goods and services from shops, establishments within three kms.

Only one person on a two-wheeler and two persons in four-wheeler would be allowed on roads, when coming out on important purposes.

In Cyberabad, Hyderabad's IT hub, police commissioner VC Sajjanar inspected the busy Cyber Towers junction to dissuade scores of people in cars and bikes from venturing out any further. He also warned of seizure of their vehicles.

Details of other five cases who tested positive on Monday –

P28 is a 21-year male student, resident of Balkampet in Hyderabad who returned from France.

P29 is 30 years male student, resident of Saidabad, Hyderabad and returned from London.

P31 is 20 years male student, resident of Somajiguda, Hyderabad with travel history from New York

P32 is 25 years, male student, unmarried, resident of Gachibowli, Hyderabad with travel history from London

P33 is a 56 years male, married businessman, resident of Kukatpally, Hyderabad with travel history from Sri Lanka

All the Covid-19 patients are described as stable, undergoing treatment in the designated hospitals.