Woman allegedly kills newborn, dumps body in canal; lover nabbed

A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody by the police for allegedly killing her newborn child, born out of wedlock, and dumping the body in a canal in this district on Wednesday.

Besides the woman, a native of Puzhakkal, her lover and his friend were also nabbed for allegedly helping her dispose of the remains of the infant, which was killed soon after its birth on Saturday night, police sources said.

She reportedly killed the child soon after its birth and handed over its body to her lover for disposal the other day. "All the three are in custody and interrogation is going on. The arrest will be recorded soon.

The real story will be revealed after the questioning," a senior police officer said. Locals found the decomposed body of the child, wrapped in a plastic carry bag, floating in the canal near a field on Tuesday morning. Based on the CCTV footage collected from nearby buildings, the police got a clue about the two men who abandoned the bag.

The interrogation helped the investigators nab the woman, who reportedly managed to hide her pregnancy and delivery from relatives.

