Woman 'kills' newborn, dumps body in canal; lover held

Woman allegedly kills newborn, dumps body in canal; lover nabbed

Besides the woman, a native of Puzhakkal, her lover and his friend were also nabbed for allegedly helping her dispose of the remains of the infant

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 14:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody by the police for allegedly killing her newborn child, born out of wedlock, and dumping the body in a canal in this district on Wednesday.

Besides the woman, a native of Puzhakkal, her lover and his friend were also nabbed for allegedly helping her dispose of the remains of the infant, which was killed soon after its birth on Saturday night, police sources said.

She reportedly killed the child soon after its birth and handed over its body to her lover for disposal the other day. "All the three are in custody and interrogation is going on. The arrest will be recorded soon.

The real story will be revealed after the questioning," a senior police officer said. Locals found the decomposed body of the child, wrapped in a plastic carry bag, floating in the canal near a field on Tuesday morning. Based on the CCTV footage collected from nearby buildings, the police got a clue about the two men who abandoned the bag.

The interrogation helped the investigators nab the woman, who reportedly managed to hide her pregnancy and delivery from relatives.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
murder
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 