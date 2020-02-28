Woman asks minor to raise fake sexual assault allegation against father, faces action

A court in Kerala has ordered legal action against a woman for compelling her minor daughter to raise fake sexual assault allegation against the child’s father and her friend.

The misuse of the law for settling personal scores between the couple took place at Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district.

The woman and her husband, having two children, were staying separate for the last three years. While one of their children stayed with the father, the other child stayed with mother.

About two years back, the woman lodged a petition with the district police women cell accusing her husband and one of his friends of sexually abusing the daughter staying with her. Since the girl was aged around 10 at the time of the alleged incident, the police immediately registered a case under the POCSO Act. The child also gave a statement similar to her mother's complaint to the police. The police subsequently arrested the father and his friend and filed charge sheet against the two.

However, during the trial of the case on Thursday before a POCSO special court in Pathanamthitta, the child revealed to the court that the allegations were fake. She also said that she was compelled by her mother to give the fake sexual allegation statement against her father and his friend.

Considering this, the court acquitted the accused and directed the Pandalam police to register a fresh case against the mother for giving the fake complaint.

Police sources said that a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act would be registered against the woman for making fake allegations.