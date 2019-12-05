Woman attacked for trying to enter Sabarimala moves SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of a Kerala woman who was allegedly attacked and denied entry into the Sabarimala temple, despite the apex court's verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the historical shrine. The hearing would take place next week.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant considered the submission of senior advocate Indira Jaising stating that her client, Bindu Ammini, was attacked outside the office of the Police Commissioner while trying to visit the shrine at Sabarimala.

"Bindu was attacked with some chemical substance right outside the office of Commissioner of Police," Jaising said, adding that the Kerala state authorities are still not allowing women to enter the temple, even after the Supreme Court's specific order.

"We will list the petition along with the earlier petition, next week," the bench said.

On Wednesday, another woman, Fathima, had approached the apex court with a similar plea.

In September last year, a five-judge Constitution bench had passed a verdict by a majority of 4:1, allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala. The bench said that the discrimination on physiological grounds was violating fundamental rights like the Right to Equality.