Woman autorickshaw driver dies in accident after her three-wheeler gets hit by wild boar in Kerala

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Four schoolgoing children, who were travelling in the autorickshaw, suffered minor injuries in the accident

PTI
PTI, Palakkad (Kerala),
  • Jul 12 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 14:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 37-year-old woman autorickshaw driver died in an accident after her three-wheeler was hit by a wild boar in Mangalam Dam area of Palakkad district in north Kerala on Wednesday, police said.

Four schoolgoing children, who were travelling in the autorickshaw, suffered minor injuries in the accident that occurred at Odamthodu-Mangalam Dam Road at 8 am, they said.

Also Read | Kerala CPM government ropes in 'Metro Man' Sreedharan for SilverLine project

The three-wheeler driven by Vijeesha Sonia overturned after it was hit by the wild boar running at high speed, leading to her death, police said.

The accident occurred when she was going to school in her autorickshaw with four children onboard.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital in nearby Nenmara but could not be saved, police said.

India News
Kerala
Road accidents

