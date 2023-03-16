Woman, child found dead in well in Kerala

The bodies were recovered from the well and sent for postmortem at a government hospital in the district

PTI
PTI, Kerala,
  • Mar 16 2023, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 12:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a well at her house in a village in the hill district of Idukki in Kerala on Thursday morning.

Police said the incident was reported from Kaithappathal, under the Upputhara police station limit, a few days after her newborn died following breast milk getting stuck in its throat. It is suspected that the woman, who had been in a state of shock since the child's death, took the extreme step while all family members reportedly had gone to a place of worship, police said.

The bodies were recovered from the well and sent for postmortem at a government hospital in the district, the police added.

India News
Kerala
suicides

