Woman collapses, dies in line for COVID-19 relief

Woman collapses, dies waiting in queue to get COVID-19 relief from bank in Telangana

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 17 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 20:26 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 47-year-old woman died on Friday while waiting in a queue to withdraw Rs 1,500 COVID-19 lockdown relief provided by the Telangana government, from a bank at a village in Kamareddy district, police said.

The woman, who has a history of stroke, was sitting under a tree near the rural bank when she collapsed and died, they said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered and further probe was in progress.

Announcing the lockdown, the state government had said all families holding food security card would be given a one- time support of Rs 1,500 to meet the expenditure for purchasing essentials such as dal and vegetables. The government had also announced 12 kgs of rice per person to all food security card holders. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Telangana
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 