Woman dies after ramming into glass door in Kerala

Woman dies after ramming into glass door in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Jun 15 2020, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 21:52 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

In a strange incident, a 45-year-old woman died after she accidentally rammed into the glass door of a bank and glass pieces pierced into her body at Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Beena, a native of Poovapadi near Perumbavoor on the rural parts of the district, met with the mishap at a Bank of Baroda branch in the locality on Monday.

According to sources, she hurriedly walked out of the branch without noticing the clear glass door. She forcefully hit on the door. The door collapsed in the impact one sharp piece pierced into her body.

Though she fell on the floor, she managed to stand up. Though she was rushed to nearby hospital, her life could not be saved.

It was suspected that the glass piece caused injuries to her internal organs. 

Police sources said that a case for unnatural death was registered at the Perumbavoor. From the CCTV footage, no one else was involved in the incident. However, it need to be verified if the glass door was as per the prescribed norms.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Ernakulam
Perumbavoor

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 