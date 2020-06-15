Woman dies after ramming into glass door in Kerala

In a strange incident, a 45-year-old woman died after she accidentally rammed into the glass door of a bank and glass pieces pierced into her body at Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Beena, a native of Poovapadi near Perumbavoor on the rural parts of the district, met with the mishap at a Bank of Baroda branch in the locality on Monday.

According to sources, she hurriedly walked out of the branch without noticing the clear glass door. She forcefully hit on the door. The door collapsed in the impact one sharp piece pierced into her body.

Though she fell on the floor, she managed to stand up. Though she was rushed to nearby hospital, her life could not be saved.

It was suspected that the glass piece caused injuries to her internal organs.

Police sources said that a case for unnatural death was registered at the Perumbavoor. From the CCTV footage, no one else was involved in the incident. However, it need to be verified if the glass door was as per the prescribed norms.