Woman dies allegedly because of faulty lift with no signboard in Kerala hospital

A 22-year-old woman who was under treatment following a lift collapse at a government hospital in Thiruvananthapuram died on Thursday.

Nadeera, a native of Pathanapuram in the suburbs of Kollam in Kerala, had suffered serious injuries after the lift under maintenance at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram collapsed on May 15. The lack of warning signs at the lift allegedly led to the mishap.

Nadeera, a mother of a one-year-old child, was a bystander for her cancer patient mother. Her relatives said that Nadeera stepped into the lift from the second floor as the door was open.

The lift plunged to the ground floor and she remained unnoticed for a couple of hours. Later she was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital where she was battling for life with spine and head injuries.

Nadeera was also reported to have got Covid-19 infection while under treatment. The relatives also alleged that improper medical care led to her death and demanded a detailed probe and due compensation to the family.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that action would be taken against RCC officials in this connection. "Adequate compensation would be given to the victim's family," she said.

The city police had already registered a case for negligence. Medical College police station house officer said that with Nadeera's death more stringent sections would be included in the case. The hospital authorities were asked to give a report on the incident, based on which the accused would be identified.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission also initiated a case on the incident.