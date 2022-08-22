Woman dies of suspected rabies infection in Kerala

A 53-year old woman has died of suspected rabies infection in nearby Perambra despite taking necessary vaccination, sources said on Monday. Sources said the woman, identified as P Chandrika of Randeyaaru in Perambra, was bitten by a dog on her face on July 21.
Also Read | Kerala girl dies of rabies despite taking vaccine
The dog had bitten seven others of the same locality. She was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here early last week after she developed some health issues but died on Saturday midnight, sources said. Medical college sources said a final confirmation on whether Chandrika was infected with rabies will be known only after receiving the lab test of her samples.
A similar incident had occurred in Palakkad district in June this year, raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccination for rabies infection. Sreelakshmi, 19, from Mankara in Palakkad district had died of rabies despite getting four rounds of necessary vaccinations.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cholera tragedy in Maha village highlights power debts
LGBTQ Singaporeans welcome sex law repeal
Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi
Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration
How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?
LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty
DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?
How about MSP for cattle fodder?