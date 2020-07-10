Woman dressed as goddess distributes masks in Tamil Nadu

In a bid to spread Covid-19 related awareness, a woman dressed up as Goddess Mariamman and distributed masks in four villages across Coimbatore. It has been reported that over 300 people received masks and sanitisers over the last month as part of the initiative.

Miriamman is the protecting Goddess worshipped in large parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly rural areas. People living in rural areas are 30 per cent less likely to follow health related guidelines.

According to a report by the Hindu, the initiative was a campaign taken on by a small group of people, with Goddess Mariamman represented by a theatre artist named Sangeetha. Over 400 masks and 100 sanitizers bottles were distributed by this team.

The initiative was recorded and uploaded as a succinct video, with the aim of reaching out to more people.

The initiative was positively received and widely shared on social media.