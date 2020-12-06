Woman ends life after recording selfie video

A 32-year-old woman from Karnataka allegedly died by suicide at her house here on Sunday after taking a selfie video, police said.

The woman, running a bakery here along with her husband, hanged herself, the police said based on a complaint filed by her brother.

According to the complainant who is also into the bakery business in Karimnagar district of Telangana, his nephew called him over phone and informed him about the suicide, police said.

The complainant reached his sister's house and enquired his brother-in-law and was told that he had gone to the bakery in the morning and ruled out a fight between the couple, they said.

In the complaint, the woman's brother further said she had taken a video on her phone saying no one was responsible for her death, the police said. However, a case was registered, they said.

