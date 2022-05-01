Woman gang raped at Andhra railway station

IANS
IANS, Amaravati,
  • May 01 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 15:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A 25-year-old woman was gang raped by three men after thrashing her husband at the Repalle Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Sunday.

A migrant labourer, who was asleep at the railway station along with her husband, was sexually assaulted by three unidentified men.

The couple who arrived at the station was sleeping at the platform as they did not get a bus to Avanigadda where they were going for some work.

According to police the victim along with her husband and their three children came to Guntur for mason work for three days.

Late Saturday night, they arrived at the station on board the Guntur-Repalle passenger train.

At about 1 am, when they were asleep, the three accused came, woke up the husband of the victim, took him by the side and beat him up. When his wife intervened, two of them took her to nearby bushes where they raped her.

The victim's husband went to Repalle Police station with the help of locals and lodged a complaint. Police personnel searched the area and found the victim in the bushes. She told police that the two persons sexually assaulted her.

On a complaint by the couple, police registered a case and took up investigation. The victim and her injured husband were shifted to a hospital.

Police constituted search teams and took up vehicle checking at all the outgoing routes from Repalle.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare V Rajini said police have arrested three accused. She spoke to the district SP about the incident.

She said Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed his anguish over the incident.

The Minister said the government will take all possible steps to ensure harshest punishment to the offenders. She also assured all support to the victim.

