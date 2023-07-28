Woman in Kerala held for smothering newborn to death

Woman in Kerala held for smothering newborn to death, burying body in pit

The woman, already a mother of a 13-year-old child, was a widow, and no one in her family knew of her pregnancy, they said.

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 28 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 18:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a gruesome incident, a 42-year-old woman allegedly smothered her newborn child to death and buried the body in a pit she dug in the backyard of her beachside home in nearby Anchuthengu, police said on Friday. The arrest of Juli, who confessed to the crime, was recorded on Thursday night.

The incident came to light when stray dogs pulled the decomposed body of the infant out of the pit and were found devouring it on the beach some days ago.

The woman, already a mother of a 13-year-old child, was a widow, and no one in her family knew of her pregnancy, they said. According to police, the accused experienced labour pains on July 15 night, and delivered the child at the washroom of her home in Anchuthengu, about 30 kms away from here.

"Soon after the delivery, she smothered the newborn to death, dug a pit in the backyard, and buried it. Things turned worse for her after the decomposed body parts of the baby were found on the beach," a senior officer told PTI. Her home was just a few metres away from the beach. A comprehensive probe was carried out in the coastal stretch of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha to identify the accused.

"The details of at least 20 to 30 recently pregnant women were collected. Then, we received secret information from Anchuthengu about this woman," the official said. The woman was first summoned to the local police station. Initially, she denied the charges. During the detailed interrogation, she finally confessed to the crime, he said. Her husband had died 11 years ago. The arrest was recorded last night, the officer said, adding that the other details could be divulged only after a thorough investigation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Infant
Kerala
Crimes
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Typhoon Doksuri wreaks havoc as it rips into China

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra's 1st 'Udyog Ratna' award

 