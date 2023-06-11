Woman journalist among those booked for report on Kerala student leader's marks

A woman journalist with a Malayalam television news channel has been arraigned in a conspiracy case in connection with a report declaring a pro-CPM student leader as 'passed' in exams by a college in Kochi even when he did not attend the exams.

The Kochi city police registered the conspiracy case on the basis of a petition filed by Students' Federation of India state secretary P M Arsho, who was wrongly declared 'passed' in the third-semester post-graduate exam by Maharaja's College in Kochi.

Archaeology department coordinator of the college Vinod Kumar, college principal V S Joy, two leaders of Congress's student outfit Kerala Students' Union (KSU), and Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar, who first reported the allegation raised by KSU, were arraigned in the case.

While the college authorities justified that Arsho was declared passed owing to a technical glitch, Arsho alleged that there was a conspiracy to defame SFI. Ruling CPM leadership had also backed him.

Opposition Congress in Kerala, BJP, and various forums of journalists, including the Kerala Union of Working Journalists strongly flayed the police action of registering a case against a journalist for reporting an allegation.

