Woman, lover held for killing husband

A woman and her lover were accused of killing her differently-abled husband and abandoning the body on road side along with the deceased's two wheeler to create the impression of a road accident.

The incident that took place at Thalappady on Kerala - Karantaka border near Kasargod on November 5, and the accused were held by the Manjeshwar police and remanded to custody on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Hanumanthappa and accused as his wife Bhagyasree (32) and her lover Allapasha (24), all Kannadigas settled in Kasargod. The turning point in the investigation came after postmortem examination report stated strangulation as cause of death, said the Manjeshwar police.

Hanumanthappa, who was working at a hotel at Mangaluru, was staying with his wife and three children at Devipurra near Thalapady. He had earlier warned Bhagya about her relationship with Allabasha. On November 5 when Hanumanthappa reached home, Bhagya and Allabasha assaulted and strangulated him to death. Then they took the body in a two wheeler and abandoned it about five kilometres away near Manjeshwar along with the deceased's two wheeler.

The initial assumption of the police was that it was a case of road accident. But the postmortem examination revealed that it was a murder and subsequent probe led to the arrest of the accused.