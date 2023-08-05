Kerala: Woman attempts to murder mother of new born

Woman poses as nurse, attempts to murder mother of new born at hospital in Kerala; arrested

The hospital authorities apprehended the accused and handed her over to the police.

PTI
PTI, Pathanamthitta,
  • Aug 05 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 16:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to murder her friend's wife by posing as a nurse at a private hospital near here. The incident occurred at a hospital in Parumala near here where Sneha (24) was admitted for post delivery care.

Anusha, a friend of the victim's husband, was arrested, police said on Saturday. On Friday, the accused woman entered Sneha's room disguised as a nurse and told her that one more injection has to be administered.

Also Read | Migrant labourer arrested for molesting minor girl in Kerala

"She attempted to inject air into the vein of the victim using an empty syringe twice but failed. When she attempted it again, Sneha's mother grew suspicious and informed the nursing staff," police said.

The hospital authorities apprehended the accused and handed her over to the police. The health condition of the victim was said to be stable. Anusha's sister and the victim's husband were classmates.

The husband of the victim is currently abroad.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 