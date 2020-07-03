Woman’s search for husband in hospital ends with his body being found in mortuary a week later

In a case of apathy and mixup in the government hospitals during the ongoing pandemic, a 63-year-old Covid-19 suspect "missing" from a Vijayawada hospital has been found dead after a week in the mortuary.

The patient – Vasantha Rao – was admitted in the government general hospital in Vijayawada on June 24, after he complained of hiccups and gasping.

According to Dhana Lakshmi, Rao’s wife, she took him to a private hospital first and to another government facility, which sent them to the GGH, the designated treatment hospital for Covid-19.

“I provided the personnel there his name, my father-in-law’s name, mobile number etc., details. They asked for aadhaar number, which we do not remember. I searched for it as my husband always carries it, but it was not in his shirt pocket that day,” Lakshmi said.

“He was later taken inside in a wheelchair by the nurses saying his pulse was down and needed oxygen. Barred from going inside, I waited there till evening and was then told to go home and come the next day with the Aadhaar card (for details registration),” she said.

But Lakshmi said she could not find Rao anywhere in the hospital when she returned the next day. After a frantic search for four days, she complained to the police on June 29.

Though police probe and the CCTV footage established that Rao was taken inside, hospital staff claimed they have no record of Rao’s admittance there.

“We searched every inch of the five-floor building for him. Today afternoon, his body was finally found in the mortuary,” P Venkateshwarlu, inspector, Vijayawada One-Town Police Station told DH.

Till Friday, a frail and hapless Lakshmi was searching for Rao holding a "Please Find My Husband" poster with the couple’s photo and a CCTV grab of him in a wheelchair in the hospital.

According to the police, the muddle is a case of non-entry or wrong entry of the name, in absence of the Aadhaar card.

“Now-a-days, Aadhaar has become a must. What happened was unfortunate but if the hospital staff had denied him treatment because of this reason, it would have been more tragic,” Venkateshwarlu said.

The inspector said that Rao’s death occurred on June 25 morning and his tests came negative for Covid-19 later. As his wife and relatives expressed their inability to take the body for the last rites, we have intimated the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials for the body’s cremation, the policeman said.