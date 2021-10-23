Woman seeks return of child 'forcefully' given for adoption in Kerala, protests in front of secretariat

A 22-year-old woman in Kerala has been protesting in front of the Kerala government secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday seeking the return of her child given for adoption a year ago.

Anupama, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, alleges that her parents surrendered her child for adoption after making her forcefully sign the documents by threatening her. It was learnt that the child was already adopted by another set of parents through due legal process.

The incident assumed much political dimension as Anupama's father was a local leader of the ruling CPM. Anupama alleged that her father used his political influence to suppress her complaints. Opposition political parties and activists were also backing Anupama.

Though Anupama approached authorities about six months ago to get her child, the authorities allegedly ignored her. She filed a police complaint but the police registered a case only the other day citing that they were awaiting legal opinion.

Anupama was in a relationship with a youth in her locality, Ajith, who was already married. Anupama delivered her child a year ago at a private hospital. She said in her complaint that her parents made her believe that they would return the child after her sister's marriage. She was forced to sign the documents after being forced and threatened by her parents, she alleged.

The police arraigned Anupama's father Jayachandran, mother, sister and a couple of other relatives and friends in the case.

The state government had also announced a probe into the matter to examine if there were also flaws on the part of the child welfare authorities. Kerala Social Justice Minister Veena George said that the rights of the mother over her child need to be protected.

Legal sources said that if the child was already given for adoption by following due process, only the court would be able to take a decision on the matter.

