Woman Tahasildar burnt alive while on duty in Hyderabad

A lady Tahasildar was burnt alive by a man in her office chambers during lunch hour here on Monday. She died on the spot, while the assailant and Tahasildar's driver and a visitor who tried to save the officer received injuries.

The incident occurred at Abdullapurmet Tahasildar office in Rangareddy district, on Hyderabad outskirts. The assailant later identified as Suresh of Gourelli village of Hayatnagar block also ran out of the officer’s chambers in flames and escaped.

The assailant is said to have entered the chamber of Vijaya Reddy saying he has worked with her. Within minutes after Suresh went in he locked the door from inside and poured petrol and torched her. Hearing her cries her driver tried to break the doors. Tahasildar Vijaya Reddy ran out of the chambers in flames, screaming for help.

Her driver and a person present there made unsuccessful attempts to rescue her. She collapsed outside the chambers. The assailant was also admitted in the hospital.

Vijaya Reddy was serving as Abdullapurmet tahsildar since it was declared a block two years ago. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat, deputy commissioner Sanpreet Singh visited the scene of the offence.

District revenue officers association expressed shock over the tragedy and revenue staff in the district have quit duties and organised protests demanding protection and stern action on the culprit.

Vijayareddy a resident of Dilsukhnagar is the mother of two. Her husband Subhash Reddy is a lecturer.