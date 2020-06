An aged woman, who died on Tuesday at Palakkad district in Kerala, tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Meenakshi Ammal, 73, a native of Kadampazhipuram, in the rural parts of the district, came down from Chennai on May 25. She was hospitalised with diabetes and later developed pneumonia also. She was shifted to COVID-19 ward where she died on Tuesday night.

With this, the COVID-19 deaths in Kerala reached 13, of which one was a native of Mahe that comes under Puducherry.