Woman waits near mother's body for three days praying for resurrection

A woman was seen with her mother's 3-day-old body in their house at Palakkad district in Kerala on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the daughter was praying with hopes of her mother's resurrection.

72-year-old Omana, a retired school teacher, was found dead at her house at Cheruppalaserry, about 45 kilometres from Palakkad town, on Tuesday.

Her daughter Kavitha, a homoeopathy doctor aged 42, informed her neighbours on Tuesday about her mother's death. She said that she had been praying for resurrection, but lost hope, said the police.

Police later entered the house and found Omana's body, which had started decomposing. She was diabetic and one of her legs was amputated. She was suspected to have died on Sunday.

Police suspect that Kavitha was mentally upset. Omana's husband died many years back and there was no one else in the house other than the mother and daughter.

Omana's body would be handed over only after conduction of COVID-19 tests and postmortem examination, said the police.