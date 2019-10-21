Woman withdrew stir in front of hubby's house in Kerala

A week-long stir by a young Muslim woman, along with her two kids, in front of her husband's house at Nadapuram in rural parts of Kozhikode in North Kerala alleging triple talaq, was withdrawn after assurances of assistance.

According to sources, representative of a local mosque initiated deliberations between Fathima Juvaira's relatives and her husband Sameer and assured financial assistance to meet the maintenance and education expenses of the children.

The triple-talaq case filed by Fathima against Sameer, who allegedly married another woman, is likely to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, V P Suhara of 'Nisa', an organisation fighting for rights of Muslim women, alleged that in most such cases the women would come under severe compulsion from relatives and local community leaders to withdraw from legally moving against their husbands.

The rights commissions need to effectively intervene in these cases, she said.