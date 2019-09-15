Woman wrongly undergoes chemo, still pleads assistance

A Kerala woman, who was subjected to chemotherapy treatment at a government hospital following wrong diagnosis of cancer, is still awaiting assistance from the government despite assurances from the higher-ups.

Thirty-eight year old Rajani, a native of Thiruvalla in Alappuzha district, is planning to launch a stir if there is no favourable response from the authorities in the next ten days.

Rajani, who hails from a financially weak family, lost her job at a textile shop after showed side effects of chemotherapy like hair fall.

As Rajani's plight hit headlines in June, there was a strong demand to the government to given her a job and some financial assistance.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the government would provide all assistance to Rajani.

"Till date I did not receive any assistance from the government for the ordeal I faced at a government hospital," Rajani told DH.

After Rajani staged a sit-in in front of a taluk office in Alappuza, the district administration assured her assistance by September 25.

Rajani said that though she received an SMS from Kerala Health and Family Welfare department on August 7 that her application for assistance was settled, she did not receive any further details about it.

"If there is no favourable action from the government till September 25, I will be left with no other option, but to launch a stir pleading for justice," Rajani said.

A senior official of the Alappuzha collectorate said that the government was considering Rajani's case a special one and this t could be the reason for the delay.

Rajani had turned up for treatment at the government medical college hospital at Kottayam in February after she developed a lump in her breast.

The doctor who examined her referred to the laboratory at the hospital as well as a nearby private laboratory, Dianova.

The private lab's report said that the lump was cancerous and the doctors started chemotherapy without waiting for the government lab report, which said that it was not cancerous.

The case for medical negligence was registered against Oncologist Dr Sresh Kumar, surgeon Dr Renjin and the private laboratory owner.

A expert panel formed by the government also submitted a report, however, no actions has been taken against them so far.