Woman, younger son held for elder son's murder

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Mar 25 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 22:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman and her younger son were arrested by the Kerala police on charges of murdering her elder son. The incident took place at Cherpu in Thrissur district.

According to the police, the deceased, K J Babu, 27, was buried alive. The youth was reported missing since last Saturday.

On Thursday some locals noticed the body buried in a farmland near their house.

Further investigation revealed that Babu got into a drunken ruckus with his mother and brother. Soon, the 27-year-old fell unconscious upon which the accused buried his body in the farmland, under the impression that Babu was dead.

Postmortem examination found that he died after being buried.

India News
Kerala
Arrest

