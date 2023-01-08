Women are safe in Tamil Nadu's BJP unit: Khushbu Sundar

BJP national executive member and actor Khushbu Sundar on Sunday said that women are safe in her party in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a question on the remarks by actor-politician Gayathri Raghuram claiming that women are not safe in the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP, Khushbu told reporters that all women had not left the party. "Even I am in the party", she quipped.

Gayathri Raghuram, who was suspended from the BJP in November last year, announced on January 3 said that she is resigning from the party and claimed that women are not safe in the Tamil Nadu unit as "nobody cares about true karyakartas".

She blamed State BJP chief K Annamalai for her decision to quit the party. However, Annamalai said he has no regret about those leaving the organisation and wished such persons well wherever they are.

Khushbu claimed that some people in DMK worked against her and BJP stood in support of her. Annamalai fought in favour of her as he is bold and takes strong decisions, she said.

The actor, who was here to flag off 'Rekla race' (Ox cart race) organsied by the party in Vellalore, said that Pongal was the traditional festival of Tamil Nadu and brings happiness in all houses.

However, the Pongal gift offered by the DMK government was a shame and the sugarcane and Rs 1,000 were given like alms, she alleged.

On the usage of the word 'Thamizhagam', Khushbu said, "It is not wrong to call the State as Tamizhagam or Tamil Nadu. Though I am born in Mumbai, I am a Tamil woman and living here for the last 36 years."

Earlier, she prepared Pongal and travelled on the 'rekla cart' for some distance.