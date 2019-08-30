Women employees resist threat by striking union leaders

In a major embarrassment to trade unions in Kerala, a section of women employees of a major gold financing company dared to open a couple of branches countering verbal and physical threats of trade union leaders who were on strike.

The videos of women employees opening branches, ignoring and overcoming verbal and physical threats by trade union activists, have gone viral on social media. While many praised the women and criticised trade union activism, there were also allegations against the management that they are exploiting the employees.

Most branches of the firm are shut from August 20 following a strike by a trade union of employees of the firm, affiliated to the CITU, raising various demands, including revision of wage scales.

A few days back, the company management issued a statement saying that it would be forced to permanently close the branches due to ongoing stir.

Subsequently, some women employees on Friday dared to open the branches. Even as some trade union members tried to block them and warned them of dire consequences, the women opened the branches pleading that it was a matter of their job security.

CITU Kerala general secretary Elamaram Kareem told DH that the company management deputed a section of loyal employees to open the branch by provoking trade union leaders and posting the videos on social media. It was aimed at creating a bad image of trade unionism in Kerala.