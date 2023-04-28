Women govt staff to get 2 hours permission for puja

Women govt staff to get two hours' permission to do pujas before arriving in office on Fridays: Pondy Lt Governor

However, women workers attached to essential services such as police, educational institutions and hospitals would not not be granted the permission

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Apr 28 2023, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 19:48 ist
Tamilisai Soundararajan. Credit: PTI Photo

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced that women staff in government departments would get two hours' special permission to come to office on Fridays at 10.45 AM instead of 8.45 AM after performing 'pujas' at homes.

A release from the office of the Lt Governor said on Friday that women staff would be granted the special permission to enable them to do 'pujas' at homes. The release said that women government employees can avail of this facility on three Fridays a month.

Also Read: Constitutional functionaries should decide on bills as soon as possible: SC

However, women workers attached to essential services such as police, educational institutions and hospitals would not not be granted the permission, and they should turn up as usual.

Where an office is exclusively manned by women staff, they would be granted the permission on a rotational basis.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy told reporters on Thursday, "Women staff would be granted the permission to come to office two hours after commencement of office time enabling them to do 'pujas' at home, without racing against time. This is practically helpful for women workers."

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Affairs had sought permission of the Lt Governor to implement the scheme and it was given a green signal, official sources said.

