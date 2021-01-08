Women move Supreme Court against mandatory confessions in Kerala's churches

A group of women has approached the Supreme Court questioning the practice of compulsory confession in Kerala's churches as violative of the rights to freedom of religion and privacy guaranteed under the Constitution.

On Friday, a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde allowed petitioner Bina Titty and others to amend the petition to bring some additional facts in the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, initially asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi as why he did not approach the High Court.

To this, Rohatgi said the top court had already referred to similar questions, framed in Sabarimala case judgement, to nine-judge Constitution bench. The HC could not have heard it, as the issues remained pending here, he said.

Rohatgi also submitted the case related to questions of constitutional importance if confession was an essential religious practice and if it violated the right to privacy of a believer. He said male priests abused the confessions made by women.

Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that the issue arose out of a dispute in Malankara church, which was settled by the top court in 2017. The HC can deal with the matter, he opined.

On this, Rohatgi sought permission to amend the petition to bring about additional facts.

On December 14, 2020, the top court's bench led by the CJI had issued notice to the Centre and Kerala government on a plea against mandatory confessions in Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

A PIL filed by Mathew T Mathachan and two others contended the pernicious practice was leading to several problems including sexual exploitation of women and blackmailing.

The petitioners claimed there has been a spate of incidents which have exposed the sexual exploitation of women, including nuns themselves, as is evident from reports against Bishop Franco and Bishop Johnson P Matthew. Terming the reports as tip of the iceberg, they said, "priests turning into predators is fast becoming an accepted social norm, making it almost impossible for the victims to overcome".