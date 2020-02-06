Women must marry younger men considering life expectancy: Disaster management expert's advice

An international disaster management expert from Kerala has advised prospective brides in Kerala to opt for bridegrooms who are younger to them considering the higher life expectancy of women in Kerala.

United Nations Environment Programme's Crisis Management Branch operations manager Muralee Thummarukudy has made the advice on his personal Facebook page. It has gone viral with many flaying and ridiculing it while many other found it as a practical one.

According to Thummarukudy, a Kerala native, the average life expectancy of males in the state is 72, while that of female is 77.8. The general practice in Kerala is that the women would marry male elder to them. This leads to a situation when husbands die earlier than wives.

Thummarukudy also pointed out that as per the 2011 census, the number of widowers above the age of 60 was 8.8 per cent, while that of widows above 60 was 57 percent. When it comes to those aged above 80 the number of widowers was 17 while that of widows was 84.

He also said that the number of women in Kerala having own wealth was very low. Hence the life of aged widows was very miserable.

Thummarukudy flayed that even when the society did not find any thing wrong in widowers above 60 getting remarried, the society and families were not favouring widows above 40 getting remarried.

Demography is destiny. Hence some practices and traditions need to change, he said in the post.

For women who already married, Thummarukudy advises that they should ensure that at least 50 percent of family property were in their name.

Mr. Thummarukudy's post has gone viral on the social media and triggered a heated discussion on many forums. While many found it as a practical suggestion, many were not willing to accept a change.