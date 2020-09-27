Women pour black oil on vlogger Vijay P Nair for derogatory post on social media

A person who made a social media post insulting women was manhandled and black oil was poured on him by three women, including popular dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmy, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vlogger Vijay P Nair, who made the derogatory post was booked by the police. A case was also registered against the three women on the basis of a petition filed by Nair.

The row was over a video post by Nair a few weeks ago in which he asks why feminists, especially those in Kerala, do not wear underwear. He also specifically named some known women including an aged and very well-known poetess and a couple of women who fought for entry of women to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal allegedly barged into his lodge room in the city and manhandled him on Saturday evening. Black oil was poured on him and he was made to tender an open apology for the post. The women took away his mobile phone and laptop. All these were aired live on social media as well.

While Bhagyalakshmi's justification for the act was the inaction of police on a complaint against Nair, the police maintained that a complaint against Nair was received only on Saturday and a case was registered against Nair by Saturday evening after preliminary verification.

The women also lodged a police complaint accusing Nair of misbehaving with them when they went to his room to talk about the incident.

With the video of the three women manhandling Nair becoming viral, the police asked Nair if he had any complaints. He maintained that he had no complaint. But later he lodged a complaint, accusing them of trespassing, stealing, manhandling and abusing him.

Thiruvananthapuram city Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Divya V Gopinath told DH that investigations were progressing and action would be taken.