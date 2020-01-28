Women should not stage protests on streets, says Kerala Muslim leader Aboobacker Musliyar

A prominent Muslim leader in Kerala has stated that women should keep away from public demonstrations against CAA, even as their solidarity with the stir needs to be expressed.

All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar made the statement that invited strong reactions from women activists.

"Women should not be staging protest marches on the streets shouting slogans like men do. If their solidarity was required for any stirs, it needs to be expressed," Mr. Kanthapuram told a new channel.

V P Suhara of 'Nisa', an organisation working for Muslim women's rights, said that the male leaders were concerned if the women leaders would question their wrong doings. "Leaders of many Muslim outfits were trying to silence the women in the community. Even the wife of Prophet Muhammad had participated in wars and stood with the prophet in all political struggles," she said.

Kerala Women Commission chairperson M C Josephine also condemned the statement of Mr. Kanthapuram.