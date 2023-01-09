Won’t allow construction of Mekedatu by Karnataka, says Tamil Nadu

Asserting that it will permit any act that would be detrimental to farmers, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it was taking all “necessary steps” to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir across River Cauvery by Karnataka.

It also urged the constitution of a Water Disputes Tribunal on the issue of unauthorized diversion of water from the Pennaiyar river by Karnataka. In his address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Governor R N Ravi said the state was committed to strongly asserting its rights on inter-state river disputes while maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring states.

“This Government will not permit any act that would be detrimental to the farmers of Tamil Nadu. The Government is taking all necessary steps to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam,” Ravi said in his speech.

Tamil Nadu has been opposed to the construction of a dam in Mekedatu by Karnataka saying it would obstruct the natural flow of water. The state has also petitioned the Union Government regarding this even as a petition filed by it is pending before the Supreme Court.

While Tamil Nadu says its concurrence is needed since it is the lower riparian state, Karnataka argues otherwise.

In his speech, the Governor also said the state government was taking steps to increase the reservoir level in Mullaperiyar dam from the current 142 feet, which is opposed by the Kerala government.

“This Government urges that a Water Disputes Tribunal may be constituted at the earliest as per the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, on the issue of unauthorized diversion of water from Pennaiyar river by Karnataka,” the Governor added.