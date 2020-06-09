Won't conduct COVID-19 tests on the dead, says Telangana health minister

Telangana health minister Etela Rajender has asserted that the state government would not conduct COVID-19 tests on the dead.

The Telangana high court had, last month, asked the Chandrasekhar Rao government to conduct the tests on all the dead bodies in hospitals before handing them over to their relatives so that precaution could be taken if there is a COVID-19 infection.

However, the state health machinery has been reluctant to follow the directive.

“COVID-19 tests on the dead are very unscientific and the idea arises from lack of knowledge. ICMR has never asked for such tests,” Etela said on Tuesday.

“About 1000 people die in the state everyday due to various reasons; the figure is 30,000 nationwide. So, conducting so many tests is impractical, impossible. We would not do it,” the minister emphasised.

The state which recorded 3920 cases till Tuesday, is accused of not conducting enough tests. Unlike other states, Telangana COVID-19 bulletins do not even reveal the testing numbers.

In a review meeting with Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, key health officials stated that it was not possible to conduct COVID-19 tests on all the dead in the state and that the Telangana High Court’s direction cannot be implemented. According to CMO officials, they even urged the CM to appeal the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

Medical staff deputed for such testing duty will not get any time to treat the patients, they contest.

Telangana health officials are also miffed with the Court cases reviewing their COVID-19 approach.

“Since some people have filed PILs, senior officials are visiting courts daily and are occupied with Court work the whole day. Thus, senior officials are unable to monitor Corona or other cases. These PILs are filed with vested interests leading to senior medical officers wasting their valuable time,” they said according to a CMO statement.

The meeting at Pragathi Bhavan was attended by minister Etela, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Santhi Kumari, Commissioner Yogita Rana, DME Ramesh Reddy, DMH G Srinivas and COVID-19 experts.

Officials claimed that all deaths accounted under COVID-19 were not entirely because of the virus. “About 95 per cent died due to other ailments like kidney, liver, heart, respiratory diseases, cancer patients, patients with high blood pressures, diabetics. But since they tested positive for coronavirus, they were put as COVID-19 deaths,” officials stated adding that the “false” method was causing fear among the public.

The state has till Tuesday night recorded 148 COVID-19 related deaths.