Work on the Adani Vizhinjam port in Kerala resumes

About 20 loads of rocks were brought to the port site, which is about 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city

  Dec 08 2022
Private security guards stand near an entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Work on the Adani Vizhinjam seaport that remained affected for nearly four months owing to the anti-port agitation resumed on Thursday.

About 20 loads of rocks were brought to the port site, which is about 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city.

Sources said that the availability of sufficient rock was still a major challenge for the project. With quarrying activities in many parts of Kerala facing stiff resistance, rocks are even sourced from other states and brought by road and water.

Meanwhile, there were also reports of resentment among a large section of agitators who feel that the stir had to be withdrawn without getting any firm assurances to their key demands like withdrawing cases registered in connection with the stir as well as increasing rent for houses of those who lost houses owing to coastal erosion.

The Latin Catholic church Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese that spearheaded the stir is learnt to be holding a meeting of those who took part in the stir to explain the reasons for withdrawing the stir.

