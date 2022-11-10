Writ plea in HC for Jayanthi celebrations of TN king

Writ plea in HC to grant permission for Jayanthi celebrations of Tamil king Raja Raja Chola

According to the petitioner, he had applied for police permission to celebrate the event and met the police higher ups on various occasions

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 10 2022, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 18:38 ist
Tamil Nadu High Court. Credit: iStock Photo

A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court to grant police permission to perform Sadaya Vizha Jayanthi of popular Tamil emperor Raja Raja Chola along the Mada Streets of Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore on November 13.

Justice R N Manjula, before whom the writ petition from G Murali, founder/managing trustee of Raja Raja Senai Trust came up for hearing today, ordered notice to the Mylapore police inspector returnable in two weeks.

According to the petitioner, he had applied for police permission to celebrate the event and met the police higher ups on various occasions. However, by an order the police had refused permission.

Hence, the present petition.

When the matter came up today, the government advocate (crime) submitted that the permission to hold the event in the Mada Streets could not be granted as they were already congested. Moreover, this was the first time such a request to celebrate the jayanthi of Raja Raja Chola was made.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that permission to hold the event on some other date and venue may be granted.

