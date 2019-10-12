Xi Jinping wraps up meet, leaves for Nepal

Chinese President Xi Jinping left for Nepal on Saturday by an Air China aircraft, concluding his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has signalled a recalibration of bilateral ties.

Xi, wrapped up his about 24-hour stay during which he visited Mamallapuram near here and held informal talks with the Prime Minister.

Also, delegation-level talks were held. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal gave a warm send off to the Chinese premier.

Both the Governor and Chief Minister briefly conversed with the visiting dignitary at the airport. Xi is scheduled to visit Nepal after his India meet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had announced on Wednesday.

Belying the recent acrimony over the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Modi and the Chinese President held a two-and-half-hour "open and cordial" one-on-one discussion over dinner.

The talks continued on Saturday as well and the leaders of both the nations vowed to jointly combat terrorism and radicalisation, signalling a recalibration of bilateral ties.