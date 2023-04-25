Y S Sharmila granted bail in cops 'assault' case

YS Sharmila granted bail in cops 'assault' case

Sharmila was granted conditional bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties

  • Apr 25 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 15:57 ist
YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila sits on the road near her residence after being allegedly stopped by the police from leaving her house, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo

A local court on Tuesday granted bail to YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila, a day after she was arrested by police here for allegedly assaulting police personnel following an altercation with them outside her residence in the city.

Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was produced before the court after her arrest on Monday which remanded her to judicial custody till May 8 and she was lodged in a jail here.

Sharmila had also moved a bail petition which the court had posted for Tuesday after issuing notice to the police. After hearing the arguments and counter-arguments, the court on Tuesday granted her conditional bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties.

She was asked not to leave the place without informing the police. Based on a complaint by police personnel, a case was registered against Sharmila in which she was accused of assaulting one sub-inspector, ramming her vehicle on a police constable and causing him a leg injury, and also abusing police officials.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against Sharmila and her driver, police said.

In television visuals, Sharmila was seen "manhandling" police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a "protest" for which she had not obtained permission, they said. Police said they got information that Sharmila was planning to hold a protest at the SIT office.

As there was no permission for it, police personnel tried to prevent her near her house, but she misbehaved with them and also pushed those present there including women police personnel, they said.

Sharmila had said she was put under house arrest by the police when she was planning to visit the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak issue.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police is presently investigating the case of TSPSC question paper leak issue.

Defending her actions, Sharmila in a statement said, "It is my responsibility to act in self-defence", and alleged that the police "behaved rudely" with her.

